Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 71.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Dover were worth $6,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 1.8% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Dover by 10.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Dover by 83.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 3.7% during the first quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOV opened at $162.91 on Tuesday. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $101.54 and a twelve month high of $166.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.78.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

