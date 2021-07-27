Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Given a C$17.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$17.00 price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating and set a C$15.50 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$16.25 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$16.16.

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst stock opened at C$16.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12 month low of C$10.55 and a 12 month high of C$16.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

