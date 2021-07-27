Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Boosts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,334 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 0.7% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,164,014,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 552.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,467,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $742,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,480 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 136.6% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,096,897 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,971 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 33.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,108 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,118,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 24.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,497,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $746,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. increased their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.87.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,954,965. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.28. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total value of $82,999,211.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,696,394.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total value of $1,370,866.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,362,292. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.