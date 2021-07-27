Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Has $392,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,662,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,949,000 after buying an additional 642,825 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $98,105,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 116.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 918,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,187,000 after buying an additional 494,357 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16,600.7% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 377,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,479,000 after buying an additional 375,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,483,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,430,000 after buying an additional 363,302 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $168.26. 4,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,262. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $106.13 and a twelve month high of $180.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.56.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

