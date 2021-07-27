Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Bought by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 116.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259,340 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.12% of Dropbox worth $12,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dropbox by 652.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,339 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Dropbox by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,102,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,650,000 after purchasing an additional 34,899 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Dropbox by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 360,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,991,000 after purchasing an additional 162,504 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Dropbox by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $45,811.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $308,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 161,089 shares of company stock worth $4,656,515. Insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBX opened at $30.84 on Tuesday. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $31.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 12.59% and a positive return on equity of 43.70%. The company had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

