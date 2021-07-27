DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.62-5.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.65. DTE Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.620-$5.920 EPS.

DTE traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,235. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.62. DTE Energy has a one year low of $91.38 and a one year high of $121.19.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.45. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

DTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DTE Energy from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a hold rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DTE Energy from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.36.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

