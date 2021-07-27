DubaiCoin (DBIX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $552,181.00

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded up 1,027.6% against the dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00038963 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00016912 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00006766 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002681 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.