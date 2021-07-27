Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) rose 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.02 and last traded at $35.80. Approximately 2,288 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 342,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.89.

EAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eargo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 9.34.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Geoff Pardo sold 184,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total transaction of $10,274,395.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,511 shares of company stock valued at $10,667,868 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Eargo by 40.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,308,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,375,000 after buying an additional 376,021 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Eargo by 12.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 968,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,354,000 after purchasing an additional 110,890 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eargo by 26.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 966,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,274,000 after purchasing an additional 205,046 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Eargo by 68.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 715,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,762,000 after purchasing an additional 291,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Eargo by 97.4% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 387,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,373,000 after purchasing an additional 191,335 shares in the last quarter. 47.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

