EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.830-$5.930 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.EastGroup Properties also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.460-$1.500 EPS.

NYSE EGP traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $176.11. The company had a trading volume of 100,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,868. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.72. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $122.89 and a 1-year high of $178.65.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.62 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EastGroup Properties will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.74%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EGP. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $159.00.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $902,822.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,338,418.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.