easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

ESYJY has been the topic of several research reports. Cheuvreux lowered shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Peel Hunt raised easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

ESYJY stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,873. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.17. easyJet has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $15.74.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

