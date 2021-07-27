easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

ESYJY has been the topic of several research reports. Cheuvreux lowered shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Peel Hunt raised easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

ESYJY stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,873. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.17. easyJet has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $15.74.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

