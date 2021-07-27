Eaton Vance Management Acquires 457 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 239,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $11,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.7% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 27,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.7% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.5% during the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.7% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.6% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.63% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ AZN opened at $56.79 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.13. The company has a market capitalization of $149.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.56. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $60.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.
AstraZeneca Profile
AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.
See Also: Stocks Increasing Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.