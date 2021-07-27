Eaton Vance Management Acquires Shares of 88,899 AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 88,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,770,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 7.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 258,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,115,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 1,515.6% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 128,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,462,000 after purchasing an additional 120,563 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 29.5% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 16,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 12.3% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the first quarter worth approximately $7,393,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $153.96 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AGCO from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.60.

AGCO opened at $126.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.32. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $158.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.29.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 14.26%.

In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $77,464.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,004 shares in the company, valued at $415,543.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $3,051,355.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,898 shares in the company, valued at $17,615,927.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,155 shares of company stock worth $9,116,620. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

