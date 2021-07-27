Eaton Vance Management Buys 1,614 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $11,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

SNPS stock opened at $283.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.05. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.50 and a fifty-two week high of $300.91. The firm has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a PE ratio of 55.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $302.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.77.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $4,871,250.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,978 shares in the company, valued at $13,380,299.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 7,040 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $1,710,438.40. Insiders sold a total of 43,273 shares of company stock worth $11,165,844 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

