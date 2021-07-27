Eaton Vance Management Grows Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 21.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 315,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,739 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in The AES were worth $8,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The AES by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The AES during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in The AES during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The AES by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The AES by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

AES opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.82. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $14.83 and a 52 week high of $29.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The AES had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 26.18%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AES shares. Susquehanna started coverage on The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

The AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

