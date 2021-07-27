Eaton Vance Management Has $9.31 Million Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $9,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,394,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,505,000 after purchasing an additional 560,482 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 152.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 130,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,436,000 after acquiring an additional 78,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

ADM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.92.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $58.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $40.80 and a 52-week high of $69.30. The company has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.95.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.