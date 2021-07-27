Eaton Vance Management Raises Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.14% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $10,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,821,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,796,000 after buying an additional 266,450 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,137,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,214,000 after buying an additional 457,410 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,139,000 after buying an additional 53,888 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,818,000 after purchasing an additional 212,906 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $85,041,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $155.75 on Tuesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $190.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.79 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.52.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.24 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 7.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $168.00 to $209.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.43.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $208,437.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,772. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

