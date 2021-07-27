Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.08 Million

Brokerages expect that Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) will announce $14.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.59 million and the lowest is $13.73 million. Edap Tms posted sales of $10.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full-year sales of $62.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $59.78 million to $64.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $81.03 million, with estimates ranging from $72.38 million to $87.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Edap Tms.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $12.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on EDAP. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Edap Tms in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Edap Tms from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

EDAP stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.14. 1,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,014. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.59. Edap Tms has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $10.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.52 million, a P/E ratio of 595.00 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDAP. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 682,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 36,819 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its stake in Edap Tms by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 573,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after buying an additional 443,485 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in Edap Tms by 152.1% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 254,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 153,736 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its position in Edap Tms by 168.0% in the 1st quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 137,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 86,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Edap Tms in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

