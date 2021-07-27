Edison International (EIX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Edison International to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Edison International to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International stock opened at $55.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.59. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $66.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.63%.

EIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America downgraded Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.71.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.