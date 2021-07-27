Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Receives $67.71 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.71.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EIX. TheStreet downgraded Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of EIX stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.12. 9,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,797. The firm has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.92. Edison International has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.663 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 58.63%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIX. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Edison International by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Edison International by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

