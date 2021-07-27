Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 186,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $6,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.87. 28,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,765,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $41.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.44. The stock has a market cap of $78.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.88.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 8.68%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.6778 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 103.87%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENB. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.14.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

