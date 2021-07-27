Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.320-$4.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.10 billion-$5.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.14 billion.

Encompass Health stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.10. The company had a trading volume of 695,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,439. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.12. Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $60.44 and a 52 week high of $89.68.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

EHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Encompass Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.63.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.