Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 23,236 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2,063.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,362 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,236 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research raised Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.10. The stock had a trading volume of 556,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,261,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $55.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.44. The company has a market capitalization of $232.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

