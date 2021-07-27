Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 42,834 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 50.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 128,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,834 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.7% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period.

VEA traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.39. 184,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,851,923. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $53.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.03.

