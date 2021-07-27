Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 5,355 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,528,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,307,000 after acquiring an additional 194,617 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,743,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,763,000 after acquiring an additional 78,945 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,616,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,070,000 after acquiring an additional 152,482 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,760,000 after acquiring an additional 242,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,663,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,049,000 after acquiring an additional 167,274 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $3.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,317. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $146.88 and a 12 month high of $228.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.45.

