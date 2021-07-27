Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,033 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of V. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,305,348,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Visa by 7.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,787,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034,535 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Visa by 32.1% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,625,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,673,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,044 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 17.1% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,902,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,367,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,178 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 19.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,573,336 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,662,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,896.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total transaction of $2,619,721.65. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,721.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,047 shares of company stock valued at $20,834,001 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $234.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.92.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $249.26. The stock had a trading volume of 204,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,628,520. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $235.02. The stock has a market cap of $485.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $250.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.