Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Has $935,000 Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 418.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $38,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 746.4% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.84. 74,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,264,422. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $191.64 and a one year high of $245.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.93. The company has a market cap of $183.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Guggenheim started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.14.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

