Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1,388.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,656 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,039,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,476,618,000 after buying an additional 1,841,155 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,901,869,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Bank of America by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,758,781,000 after buying an additional 4,822,558 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 15.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,589,000 after buying an additional 8,271,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Bank of America by 5.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,800,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,429,754,000 after buying an additional 3,240,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.00. 1,299,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,933,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.82.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BAC shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.