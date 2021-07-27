Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 329.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,510 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,002,067. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.84. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $98.41 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The stock has a market cap of $214.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

