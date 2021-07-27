Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.840-$0.890 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $575 million-$590 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $561 million.Entegris also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.84 to $0.89 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENTG. Wolfe Research began coverage on Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an outperform rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.70.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $118.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Entegris has a twelve month low of $62.51 and a twelve month high of $126.41. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.97 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.38.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

In other news, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 2,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $293,947.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,167,129.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total value of $238,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,105.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,447. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

