Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.33%.
EFSC stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.01. 10,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,653. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52-week low of $25.21 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.98.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.
Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile
Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.
