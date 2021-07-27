Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.33%.

EFSC stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.01. 10,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,653. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52-week low of $25.21 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.79 per share, for a total transaction of $373,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,250.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $196,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 44,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,566.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

