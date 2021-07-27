Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) Price Target Raised to C$1.10 at TD Securities

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$1.05 to C$1.10 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of ERLFF opened at $0.69 on Monday. Entrée Resources has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $128.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.73.

Get Entrée Resources alerts:

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal property is the EntrÃ©e/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Entrée Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrée Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.