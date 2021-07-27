Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.74 Million

Equities research analysts expect Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) to post sales of $8.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Epizyme’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.00 million. Epizyme posted sales of $2.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 253.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full-year sales of $44.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.10 million to $51.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $104.61 million, with estimates ranging from $74.50 million to $122.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.13). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,139.03% and a negative return on equity of 143.20%. The business had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 442.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Epizyme from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Epizyme in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Epizyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.

Shares of EPZM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,559. Epizyme has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $14.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 8.35. The company has a market cap of $665.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPZM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Epizyme during the 4th quarter worth about $11,335,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Epizyme by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,392,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,094,000 after buying an additional 481,030 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Epizyme by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,869,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,300,000 after buying an additional 419,919 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Epizyme by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 591,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after buying an additional 376,331 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Epizyme during the 1st quarter worth about $3,237,000. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

