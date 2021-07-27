EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.760-$2.860 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup raised EPR Properties from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James raised EPR Properties from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised EPR Properties from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.17.

EPR Properties stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,656. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07. The company has a quick ratio of 10.59, a current ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.64, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.87.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 44.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

