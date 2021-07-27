EQT AB (publ)’s (EQBBF) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EQBBF. Citigroup downgraded EQT AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $39.60 price objective on EQT AB (publ) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Get EQT AB (publ) alerts:

EQBBF stock remained flat at $$41.25 during trading on Tuesday. EQT AB has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.47.

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. The firm focuses on Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It seeks to focus on investment opportunities in Australia and New Zealand. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional office in Sydney, Australia.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for EQT AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.