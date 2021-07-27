EQT (EQT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

EQT (NYSE:EQT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $949.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. On average, analysts expect EQT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of EQT stock opened at $20.87 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.22. EQT has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.
EQT Company Profile
EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.
