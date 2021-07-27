EQT (EQT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

EQT (NYSE:EQT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $949.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. On average, analysts expect EQT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get EQT alerts:

Shares of EQT stock opened at $20.87 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.22. EQT has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EQT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on EQT from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.