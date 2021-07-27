Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for SVB Financial Group’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for SVB Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.53 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $640.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s FY2022 earnings at $26.19 EPS.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.48 by $2.61. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.42 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $559.09 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.41.

SIVB stock opened at $564.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $568.61. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $217.23 and a fifty-two week high of $608.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Commerce Bank boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $2,328,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $524,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total value of $2,776,496.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,918.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $217,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and sold 26,096 shares worth $15,183,023. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

