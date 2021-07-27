Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Burford Capital Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BUR)

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Burford Capital in a report released on Sunday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Roberts now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.70.

Separately, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

BUR stock opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.06. Burford Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 4.1%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BUR. Glendon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Burford Capital in the first quarter worth $2,004,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 48,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 7,498 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP now owns 273,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 153,779 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Burford Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,433,000.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance and advisory services.

