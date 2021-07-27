Equities Analysts Set Expectations for East West Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.46 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $5.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.46 EPS.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.71 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.63.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $72.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.87. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $30.49 and a one year high of $82.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.25%.

In other news, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $118,096.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,757.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $74,147.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,977 shares of company stock valued at $232,187 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,394,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,739,000 after purchasing an additional 722,583 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,748,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,038,000 after acquiring an additional 187,280 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in East West Bancorp by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,896,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,227 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,201,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,104,000 after purchasing an additional 315,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in East West Bancorp by 9.6% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,085,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,902,000 after purchasing an additional 183,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

