Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 70.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 148,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 347,312 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $10,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.4% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 34,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 31.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 3.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 11.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQR. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.93.

EQR stock opened at $84.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.77. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $85.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.42.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 26.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.93%.

In other news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradley A. Keywell sold 3,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $291,981.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,749.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,186 shares of company stock worth $3,425,435. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

