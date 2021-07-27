Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 25.22%.

ESQ stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.28. 133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,569. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.16. Esquire Financial has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $26.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

