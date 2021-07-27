Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Sets New 1-Year High at $49.55

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.55 and last traded at $49.53, with a volume of 5530 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.78.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WTRG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $583.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 23.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.268 per share. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,475,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,051,000 after acquiring an additional 242,925 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 105,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 23,740 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,559,000 after acquiring an additional 23,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile (NYSE:WTRG)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

