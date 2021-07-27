EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EssilorLuxottica Société is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. The company’s brand portfolio consists of Ray-Ban, Oakley, Varilux(R), Transitions(R), Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters. EssilorLuxottica Société, formerly known as Essilor International Société Anonyme, is based in Paris, France. “

Get EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. HSBC cut EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $91.31 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Societe Generale restated a sell rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.16.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESLOY opened at $90.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $61.23 and a 1 year high of $93.83. The stock has a market cap of $80.36 billion, a PE ratio of 89.18, a P/E/G ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.44.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.3609 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s payout ratio is presently 48.04%.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (ESLOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.