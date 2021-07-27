EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

HSBC cut shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $91.31 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale reissued a sell rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.16.

Get EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme alerts:

ESLOY opened at $90.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.96. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a one year low of $61.23 and a one year high of $93.83.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $1.3609 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s payout ratio is currently 48.04%.

About EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.