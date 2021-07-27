Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $85.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is a medical technology company. It focuses on designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing portfolio of silicone gel-filled breast implants ae well as body shaping implants. The company’s brand consists of Motiva Implants(R) and MotivaImagine (R) platform. Its technologies portfolio includes Divina 3D Simulation System(R), Puregraft and MotivaImagine Centers (R). Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of Establishment Labs stock opened at $75.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -65.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.15. Establishment Labs has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $88.66.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $30.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.20 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 30.17% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Establishment Labs will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Establishment Labs news, Director Dennis E. Condon sold 9,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $711,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Renee Gaeta sold 6,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $465,556.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,556.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,358 over the last three months. 13.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 41.7% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 987,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,735,000 after acquiring an additional 290,654 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 375,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,464,000 after buying an additional 124,799 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 151,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,460,000 after buying an additional 86,995 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 842.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after buying an additional 71,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC raised its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 21.9% during the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 386,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,140,000 after purchasing an additional 69,246 shares during the period. 58.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

