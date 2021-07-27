Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Receives $12.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Euronav in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, ING Group lowered shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the first quarter worth $1,281,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Euronav by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,300,029 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,045,000 after purchasing an additional 259,526 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Euronav in the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 50.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. 25.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EURN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.54. 54,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,253. Euronav has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.36.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35). Euronav had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $92.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.74 million. As a group, analysts expect that Euronav will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.56%.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

