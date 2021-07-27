EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EVCM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EverCommerce has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of 22.15.

Get EverCommerce alerts:

EVCM opened at 17.51 on Monday. EverCommerce has a fifty-two week low of 16.01 and a fifty-two week high of 21.00.

In other EverCommerce news, General Counsel Lisa E. Storey bought 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 17.00 per share, with a total value of 49,997.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 17,647 shares in the company, valued at 299,999. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Lisa M. Sterling purchased 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 17.00 per share, for a total transaction of 99,994.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 349,996. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.