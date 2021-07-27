EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of 22.15.
Shares of EverCommerce stock opened at 17.51 on Monday. EverCommerce has a twelve month low of 16.01 and a twelve month high of 21.00.
EverCommerce Company Profile
EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?
Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.