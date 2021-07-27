EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of 22.15.

Shares of EverCommerce stock opened at 17.51 on Monday. EverCommerce has a twelve month low of 16.01 and a twelve month high of 21.00.

In related news, insider Lisa M. Sterling bought 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 17.00 per share, with a total value of 99,994.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 20,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 349,996. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Lisa E. Storey bought 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 17.00 per share, with a total value of 49,997.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 299,999. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

