Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $16.71 target price on the stock.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of 20.65.
Shares of NASDAQ:DNUT opened at 17.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Krispy Kreme has a twelve month low of 15.50 and a twelve month high of 21.69.
About Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.
