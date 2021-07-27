Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $16.71 target price on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of 20.65.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DNUT opened at 17.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Krispy Kreme has a twelve month low of 15.50 and a twelve month high of 21.69.

In other Krispy Kreme news, Chairman Olivier Goudet purchased 294,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 16.02 per share, with a total value of 4,711,770.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab purchased 5,882,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 16.02 per share, for a total transaction of 94,235,295.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.