Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Purchased by Kore Private Wealth LLC

Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 54.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 8,214.3% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 69,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after buying an additional 68,918 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Eversource Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 168,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,588,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,099,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,170,000 after acquiring an additional 349,723 shares during the period. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $154,376.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $985,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,814 shares of company stock worth $1,393,521 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES opened at $85.82 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $76.64 and a 12-month high of $96.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.44.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.21%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

