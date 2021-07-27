Exchange Income Co. (EIF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19 on August 13th

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of EIF opened at C$41.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.71, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.95. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of C$25.76 and a 1 year high of C$41.95.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$300.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$288.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exchange Income will post 2.8799999 EPS for the current year.

EIF has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$47.00 target price on shares of Exchange Income in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exchange Income has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.65.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

